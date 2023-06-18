President of Germany to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on June 19-21, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Heads of State are expected to hold talks to debate the current state and prospects for strengthening Kazakhstan-Germany strategic partnership, expanding trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics, energy cooperation and deepening humanitarian ties.

Following the talks, the sides will sign a set of bilateral agreements.

The Federal President will address the Kazakhstan-German Rectors’ Forum.

The Heads of State will also attend the Kazakhstan-German Busienss Forum.

As part of the visit, the Federal President will also visit Mangistau region.