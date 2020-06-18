President of Honduras says he and his wife have coronavirus

TEGUCIGALPA. KAZINFORM - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández says he has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports.

«Over the weekend I started to feel bad, and today they have diagnosed me with being infected with Covid-19,» Hernández said in a televised presidential address on Tuesday night.

The President added that he had mild symptoms and was receiving treatment. He said he would continue to carry out his presidential duties while in isolation and under observation.

He is the first president in Latin America to have tested positive for the virus.

Hernández's wife, first lady Ana García de Hernández, and two presidential aides have also tested positive for the disease.

Hernández said his wife was asymptomatic at present. The first lady is self-isolating following her diagnosis.

Full story