President of India takes office

Ram Nath Kovind has officially assumed office as the President of India on Tuesday.

Ram Nath Kovind took oath as India's 14th President at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and Kovind arrived in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession, where Ram Nath Kovind was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar.

Recall, Ram Nath Kovind won the Indian presidential election on July 17, gaining 65.65% of the vote. He was appointed presidential candidate by the ruling party.

The 14th President of India was born on October 1, 1945 in a Dalit farmer's family in the state of Uttar Pradesh. After receiving legal education, Kovind worked for a long time in the highest courts of the country, in the government structure and as well. In the 1990s, he began a political career in the ranks of the currently ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, worked two terms in the upper house of parliament (Rajya Sabha), and in 2015 was appointed Governor of Bihar. It is noteworthy that he became the second Dalit president of India after KR Narayanan who served as president in 1997-2002.