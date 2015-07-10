President of Israel thanked N. Nazarbayev for his efforts for ensuring global peace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Israel Reuven Rivlin sent his congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

R. Rivlin thanked N. Nazarbayev for his efforts for ensuring global peace and accord and for development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Israel.

Personally and on behalf of all the people of Israel he wished N. Nazarbayev wellbeing and happiness and he also wished the people of Kazakhstan prosperity and future development.