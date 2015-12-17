President of Israel wishes Kazakhstan continued progress on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has congratulated his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Israeli Embassy in Astana.

"The Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan offers me the opportunity to extend to Your Excellency, on behalf of the people of Israel and myself, warm and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the continued progress and prosperity of your country and its people," President Rivlin wrote in his congratulatory message.