President of Kazakh Kusbegilik Federation checks hunting birds’ readiness for V World Nomad Games

On the threshold of the V World Nomad Games, President of the Republican Kusbegilik Federation Berik Uali held a meeting with the national team members. The meeting focused on the preparation of Kazakhstan's berkutchi (eagle hunters), who will represent Kazakhstan at the global tournament, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

The President of the Federation, Berik Uali, vice-presidents Zhanzhigit Omarkhan and Bagdat Muptekekyzy, Executive Director of the Federation Bazarbek Kuntugan, as well as members of the national team attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the issues of preparation the best birds of prey for the Kusbegilik competition in the upcoming V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana where Kazakhstan will be represented by nine athletes in three categories: Burkit (hunting with a golden eagle), Karshyga (hunting with a hawk), as well as Itelgi (hunting with a falcon).

The athletes confirmed their expertise at the national championships, where their birds were awarded with prizes. Since the beginning of the year, two training camps have been organized for the national team, one in Almaty and the other in the Akmola region. The final phase of the training program commenced on August 27 and will conclude on September 7 in Astana.

“Our country will hold a large-scale event that will attract the attention of the whole world. On behalf of the Federation, I wish success to the athletes who will represent our country at this tournament. We are confident that they will peoperly demonstrate their skills. The entire country and the Head of State put great hopes on us,” Berik Uali said.

The winners in individual sports will be awarded cash prizes to the amount of 500,000 tenge for first place, 300,000 tenge for second place and 200,000 tenge for third place. Besides, the national kusbegilik team members will receive special prizes on behalf of the President of the Federation: 1,000,000 tenge for first place, 500,000 tenge for second place and 300,000 tenge for third place.

The competitions with birds of prey will be held on September 12-13 in the territory of Ethno-Aul.