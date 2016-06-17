EN
    15:03, 17 June 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan and Head of Exxon Mobil discussed several investment projects

    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Exxon Mobil Corporation Rex Tillerson in Saint Petersburg, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The sides discussed the issues of participation of the company in development of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan and the process of implementation of several investment projects.

    The Head of State drew attention to fruitful results reached over the period of the cooperation work.

    In turn, R. Tillerson congratulated N. Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan and noted that Kazakhstan accomplished a lot over the years of independence.

    R. Tillerson also expressed confidence in future development of partnership relations with Kazakhstan.

     

