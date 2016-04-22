EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Japan, Greece and Ukraine

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to several countries are appointed, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev has been named Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan. He was relieved of his duties of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand concurrently.

    Alexey Volkov has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

    Samat Ordabayev has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!