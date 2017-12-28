President of Kazakhstan attends New Year's charity ball

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, took part in a New Year's charity ball in Astana, the press service of Akorda reports.

Addressing those present, the Head of State highlighted that the New Year holiday always brings positive energy and hopes for a better future.



"We will remember the outgoing year for bright and landmark events. The Winter Universiade and the Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition presented a high day of sports and technology to Kazakhstanis and foreign guests. We have held a high-level summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also underlined the issues of promoting the peace initiatives of our country within the UN Security Council and the prospects of Kazakhstan's presidency in that international organization next year.

"It is an unprecedented confidence in a young state that was vested by nearly 200 countries of the world. Next year, Kazakhstan will host the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and many other important events, which you will witness. All these victories resulted from the efforts and hard work of each of us. It is essential that every citizen feels the involvement in the achievements of Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

At the end, Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated those present on the coming New Year, wishing health, joy, and happiness to all Kazakhstanis.

All the money raised at the New Year's ball will be spent for charity purposes.



