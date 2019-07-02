EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 02 July 2019 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan, Bloomberg Media Group CEO had talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Justin Smith, the Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Media Group, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties debated opening the live broadcast studio at the AIFC platform, building a media hub for attracting influential international mass media, and covering the large national companies' IPO at the AIFC market.

    The sides also shared views on the prospects for further improvement of the country's investment environment.

    Tags:
    Mass media President of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!