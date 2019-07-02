President of Kazakhstan, Bloomberg Media Group CEO had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Justin Smith, the Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Media Group, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated opening the live broadcast studio at the AIFC platform, building a media hub for attracting influential international mass media, and covering the large national companies' IPO at the AIFC market.



The sides also shared views on the prospects for further improvement of the country's investment environment.