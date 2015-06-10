President of Kazakhstan calls world community to support decisions of UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called the world community to support the decisions of the UN.

"Today, the world is hanging in the state of uncertainty. First of all, the regime of global security has weakened and this process continues. The checks and balances system does not work in the global scale including the UN and other international security structures. It is important to support the decisions to of the UN now," N. Nazarbayev noted at the 5 th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

The Head of State added that the atmosphere of trust between the leading powers, which was there during the last decades, is lost now.

"Introduction of sanctions policy from both sides makes the situation even more difficult in the global economy. It makes a lot harder to overcome the consequences of the recent economic crisis," the President added.