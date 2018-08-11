President of Kazakhstan chairs Mangistau socio-economic devpt meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on the socio-economic development of Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Opening the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the vital historical, cultural, spiritual, ideological and geopolitical importance of the Caspian Sea region.

In the context of the development of the country's oil and gas industry, infrastructural and logistics potential, Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the particular contribution of Mangistau region to the national economy.

"Owing to the Nurly Zhol Program, the region is becoming a major transport and logistics hub that incorporates the air, road, rail, ferry and sea transport networks including the international airport, roads from Zhezkazgan to Beineu and from Uzen to the State border of Turkmenistan, the Atyrau-Aktau highway, the modern seaport of Aktau, and the ferry complex Kuryk. These projects will make a great impact on the economy of the region," the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State also dwelled on the preparation and holding of the Fifth Caspian Summit.

"Tomorrow the Heads of five Caspian Littoral States will meet here and sign the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, an epoch-making document, toward which we have been making a 20-year-long way," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

Delivering the report on the social and economic development of Mangistau region, Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov mentioned that according to the results of 6 months of this year, the economy of the region maintains a stable growth pace.

"The domestic regional product, compared with the same period in 2017, has increased from 99.2% to 104.4%. The primary industrial index is 101.2%. The share of fixed investment increased by 6%, reaching KZT 256 billion," the Governor of the region reported.

Yeraly Tugzhanov said that since the launch of the Industrialization Map in the region, 42 projects have been introduced and KZT 392 billion direct investment has been attracted. To date, 89 projects with the investment totaling KZT 418 billion are being implemented.

"The development of the entire region's economy was triggered by the implementation of Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher governmental programs, within which 600 km of national and local roads have been constructed and reconstructed, 1.8 million square meters of housing have been built," the Governor informed.

Based on the report results, highlighting the stable indicators of social and economic development of the region, the President of Kazakhstan pointed to a number of issues that require further comprehensive consideration.

"It is necessary to achieve stable economic growth. To this end, we need to diversify the economy and ensure the development of the service and manufacturing sectors. For instance, the Special Economic Zone "Seaport Aktau" is operating here, over an area of 2,000 hectares. The Government allocated funds for the development of its infrastructure. Now, it is necessary to intensify its activities, create alternative jobs," Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed.

Underscoring Mangistau region's high tourism potential, the Head of State pointed to the geographical advantages and cultural peculiarities of the region, including the access to the sea, numerous historical monuments of both national and international significance.

Having heard the report, the President of Kazakhstan instructed the regional administration, jointly with the Government, to continue the work on the use of the transport and logistics potential of the region, the development of small and medium enterprises, the employment generation, and the manufacturing application of renewable energy sources.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev got familiar with the activities of the Aktau Friendship House placed in service this year.

At the House of Friendship, there will be Qoghamdyq Kelisim ('Social Harmony') government-owned institution, 20 ethnocultural associations of the region, the Regional Council of Mothers, the Scientific Expert Group under the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan of Mangistau region, and the Regional Council of Veterans.

During the visit, the current investment projects of the region were presented to the Head of State: a yarn and fabrics factory, a gas turbine power station in Zhanaozen, a desalination plant in Kuryk village, a combined cycle gas turbine at the site of MAEK KAZATOMPROM LLP (Mangistau Nuclear Power Plant), a wind power plant in Tupkaragan district, Aktau eco-green city, to name but a few.

It is to be recalled that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived to Mangistau region for a working visit on Friday.