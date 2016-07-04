President of Kazakhstan commented on doping scandal involving Olympic athletes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the doping scandal that involved Olympic athletes.

"Your victories will add up to the image of Kazakhstan, its potential, because sport cannot develop in underdeveloped countries with weak economy and culture. You have to remember it," N. Nazarbayev said at the meeting with Olympic athletes today.

The Head of State noted that the Olympic Games were held under difficult economic conditions in the world and in Brazil itself.

"All these doping-scandals and the whole situation is not easy on athletes and obscure for many people. However, your should not think about it at all. You have to go there and compete," N. Nazarbayev stressed.