EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan commented on doping scandal involving Olympic athletes

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the doping scandal that involved Olympic athletes.

    "Your victories will add up to the image of Kazakhstan, its potential, because sport cannot develop in underdeveloped countries with weak economy and culture. You have to remember it," N. Nazarbayev said at the meeting with Olympic athletes today.

    The Head of State noted that the Olympic Games were held under difficult economic conditions in the world and in Brazil itself.

    "All these doping-scandals and the whole situation is not easy on athletes and obscure for many people. However, your should not think about it at all. You have to go there and compete," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

     

    Tags:
    Sport President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!