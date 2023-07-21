EN
    17:18, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan congratulates people of Egypt on Revolution Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the Egyptian President and the people of the Egypt on the occasion of the Revolution Day or the National Day of Egypt.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that traditionally friendly relations and solid ties of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt will further strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.


