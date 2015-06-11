President of Kazakhstan emphasized role of King of Jordan in ensuring stability in Middle East

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II, who arrived in the country for participation in the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the press service of the Akorda informs.

N. Nazarbayev and Abdullah II discussed the issues of bilateral and regional cooperation and exchanged opinions on relevant issues of the international agenda.

Besides, the sides discussed the work of the held in Astana Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

N. Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that Jordan was a close to Kazakhstan country.

"Your arrival in Kazakhstan for participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is very important. We have always had good relations. Kazakhstan also has a great respect for your country. I would like to emphasize that important role you play in ensuring stability in the region, and we are ready to support you in this sphere," the Head of State noted.

In turn, Abdullah II thanked N. Nazarbayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and stressed the importance of strengthening of bilateral relations.

"It is pleasure for me to meet you and talk to you about how we can make the world a more peaceful place. I have admired you and your peacekeeping work in the region for a long time already," the King of Jordan said.