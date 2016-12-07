19:58, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6
President of Kazakhstan encouraged foreign companies to oil processing
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In the meeting with foreign investors Nursultan Nazarbayev called the companies not only to produce oil, but also do the processing.
"The companies which will undertake the responsibility to construct plants and factories, expand activity, process raw materials and sell it through marketing networks, will be supported. We will prolong existing contracts and provide new fields", - the President said.