EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:58, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan encouraged foreign companies to oil processing

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In the meeting with foreign investors Nursultan Nazarbayev called the companies not only to produce oil, but also do the processing.

    "The companies which will undertake the responsibility to construct plants and factories, expand activity, process raw materials and sell it through marketing networks, will be supported. We will prolong existing contracts and provide new fields", - the President said.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Oil and Gas President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!