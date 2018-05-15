President of Kazakhstan gets familiar with Uralsk future devpt plans

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the central square of Uralsk in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Having inspected the city square, the President got familiar with the implementation of the state-run housing programs and the plans for the future urban development of Uralsk.

The Head of State was informed of the demolition of flimsy dwellings, construction of new housing, and investments attracted into the construction of social facilities.

Besides, the local officials reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the implementation of the projects in the furtherance of the Smart City Concept.

The Head of State held a meeting with the general public of the region. There, the residents expressed gratitude to the Leadership of the country for the adoption of Five Social Initiatives.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined that the social programs under implementation in the country are aimed at solving the society's most pressing issues, in particular, at supporting young people.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and harmony of the Kazakhstani society and strengthening regional and international cooperation for the benefit of the country's progressive economic development.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State wished success and prosperity to the citizens of the region and called for the active involvement in ensuring the prosperity of Kazakhstan.