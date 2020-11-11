President of Kazakhstan has telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Mawlid holiday and discussed current state and prospects of development of cooperation between the two nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani highly appreciated the efforts aimed at further strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international relations.

President Tokayev extended gratitude to the Emir of Qatar for humanitarian assistance sent to Kazakhstan to fight the COVID-19 and said he considered this move as a sign of genuine friendship.

Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani reiterated their interest in further expansion of bilateral trade, economic, and investment relations. The sides also touched upon the interaction between Nur-Sultan and Doha in implementation of ambitious projects in banking, financial, transport, logistics, energy, agricultural, tourism and other spheres in line with the agreements reached at the high level in 2019.

In conclusion, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani accepted President Tokayev’s invitation to pay a visit to Kazakhstan next year.