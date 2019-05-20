President of Kazakhstan, Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Urszula Gacek, Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of monitoring of snap presidential election slated for early June in Kazakhstan by the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission.



The Head of State emphasized that the upcoming election will be held in line with the legislation, i.e. transparently, fairly and justly.



Urszula Gacek, in turn, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and informed of the beginning of activities of international observers in Kazakhstan.



In her words, the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission has commenced the monitoring of the election process and operates in all regions across Kazakhstan.