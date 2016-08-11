President of Kazakhstan highly praised Olympic gold of Nijat Rahimov and Dmitriy Balandin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated weightlifter Nijat Rahimov and swimmer Dmitriy Balandin on winning the gold medals at the Olympic Games in Rio, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President sent letters of congratulation to the new Olympic champions of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Nijat Rahimov future victories and achievements.

"The people of Kazakhstan were impatiently waiting for your performance on the Olympic stage. Your talent, determination and will helped you to come out on top and win the first Olympic gold for the Kazakhstan team. Undoubtedly, your victory will be a great example for many young athletes of the country," the letter of congratulation of the President reads.

Congratulating swimmer Dmitriy Balandin the President told that the success of Dmitriy would be a part of the history of Kazakhstan sport forever.

"It was truly a happy moment you gave to all the people of Kazakhstan by winning the Olympic gold. That gold medal won in the tight competition against the world's best is the demonstration of your potential, determination and true grit. Your outstanding success will be a part of the history of Kazakhstan sport forever," the President noted.

The President also wished the athlete future success in reaching new heights.