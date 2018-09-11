President of Kazakhstan honors George Krol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Kazakhstan George A. Krol for fruitful work in Kazakhstan and highlighted the diplomat's particular contribution to the development of the bilateral relations, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"For the time of your work, fruitful contacts between our countries have intensified. In January, I made a visit to the United States where I met with President Donald Trump. Our economic cooperation has moved to a new level. All the arrangements we have reached are being successfully implemented thanks in large part to you. You are promoting the Kazakh language and the Kazakh culture, doing a tremendous job to strengthen our relationship. I hope you will remain a friend of Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

In turn, George Krol thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the high appreciation of his diplomatic service and underlined that working in Kazakhstan was a great responsibility and honor for him. The ambassador also expressed hope that his activities will serve to the further development of the relations between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, on the occasion of the end of George Krol's diplomatic service in Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev decorated him with the Order of Dostyk (the Order of Friendship), Class II, in recognition of his achievements in strengthening peace, friendship, and cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Kazakhstan.