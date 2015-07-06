President of Kazakhstan inspected thematic zones of Astana Art Fest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the first festival of modern art and technologies Astana Art Fest, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State familiarized with the thematic zones of Astana Art Fest that reflect the idea of the EXPO-2017: "Energy of Fire", "Energy of Water" and "Energy of Air".

Innovative installations and works of artists from France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, USA, Russia and Kazakhstan are presented at the exhibition.