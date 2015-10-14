EN
    12:13, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan invited to visit Latvia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been invited to visit Latvia.

    "Our countries have a good political dialogue, which we certainly need to maintain. On behalf of President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis I invited N. Nazarbayev to pay a visit to Latvia at any time which is convenient for Mr. President," Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Latvia to Kazakhstan Jurijs Pogrebnaks told after the ceremony of presentation of credentials in the Akorda.

