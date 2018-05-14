President of Kazakhstan invites EAEU banks to AIFC

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited financial institutions of the Eurasian Economic Union to the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Head of State reminded that three international centers are being created at the premises of Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition - for finance, green technologies, and IT startups.

"Thus, the entire exhibition complex will further serve the challenges of innovative sustainable development. In this respect, I propose as follows. First, I invite the financial institutions of EAEU countries to use the opportunities of AIFC that opens on July 4. The second is to hold EAEU's financial events at the EXPO site. This includes meetings of the subsidiary consultative and advisory bodies of the business councils," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also proposed organizing at the future International Technology Park of IT Startups an office for management of digital projects and initiatives within EAEU in the furtherance of the Digital Agenda. "We will create all conditions required for the full operation of the export platform," he concluded.