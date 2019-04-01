President of Kazakhstan joins Instagram

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has joined Instagram today, Kazinform correspondent has learned from Berik Kurmangali, Spokesman of the Head of State.

I have recently urged the governors of the regions to expeditiously respond to citizens' requests and actively work on social networks to seek feedback from the people. As you know, for several years now I have been actively using Twitter, sharing my opinion on the events important for our country. I have decided to continue this practice via a popular network, Instagram," the President said on the network.





The official account of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is @tokayev_online. The spokesman underlined that all other Instagram accounts, which were created on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, are fake. "I urge you to subscribe to the official @tokayev_online account," Berik Kurmangali wrote.

It should be mentioned that the Head of State created his Twitter account in July 2011. He has already posted nearly 5,000 messages. He has some 116,000 followers.