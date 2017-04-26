President of Kazakhstan kicks off jubilee session of People's Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is currently underway at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana. It is chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The session is themed "Stability, unity, accord is the fundamentals of modernization".



Over 1,500 delegates participate in the work of the 25th session, including members and veterans of the Assembly from all regions of Kazakhstan, chairmen of republican and regional ethno-cultural associations, parliamentarians, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations, NGOs, rectors of universities, diplomats, scientists and mass media.



Solemn concert is expected to crown the jubilee session of the Assembly.