President of Kazakhstan makes several appointments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has made a number of appointments, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

By the Head of State's orders:



Murat Bektanov has been appointed as First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan; he was relieved of his post of Commander-in-Chief of the Land Force of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Murat Maikeyev has been relieved of his post as First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment;

Bakyt Kurmanbayev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has been relieved of his post as Head of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



Talgat Zhanzhumenov has been relieved of his post as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment;

Marat Orazayev has become Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Almaz Nurazkhan has been appointed as Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kuatzhan Ualiyev has been relieved of his post as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.