President of Kazakhstan meets with representatives of parties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Azat Peruashev, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov, and Chairman of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party Ali Bektayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Topical issues of the socio-political agenda were discussed at the meeting.