President of Kazakhstan meets WTO Director-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevêdo, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of trade and economic cooperation under the current global situation and also discussed preparations for the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference to be hosted by Astana in 2020.

"I am pleased to welcome you again in our capital. We remember the active support you gave to Kazakhstan during the accession to the WTO. Nowadays our country is an active member of the organization. It was decided to hold the conference in Astana in 2020. We will make every effort to organize this event at a proper level," the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State underlined that Kazakhstan strongly supports the WTO's fundamental principles in strengthening and expanding trade and economic relations between countries.



In his turn, Roberto Azevêdo thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the hospitality and the opportunity to discuss further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WTO.

"Since our last meeting in Geneva, we can state that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WTO has been enhanced. Your country has always been committed to the principles of developing a multilateral trading system. We are glad that Kazakhstan has agreed to host the Ministerial Conference in 2020. It is particularly important in the context of the current world events," the WTO Director-General emphasized.

Roberto Azevêdo also dwelled on the possible impact of the trade and economic conflict between the world's powers on the rest of the world.