President of Kazakhstan met King of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud, Kazinform informs.

During the negotiations the leaders of two countries discussed the main directions of bilateral cooperation, including the prospects of boosting contacts in trade and economic, political and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Also the parties emphasized high potential and continuous development in various spheres of interaction including agricultural industry.

During the official visit of Kazakhstan President to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the following documents were signed: the agreement on handover of sentenced individuals; the agreement on extradition of persons; the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia on cooperation in atomic energy; the memorandum of understanding between the Agriculture Ministries.