President of Kazakhstan plans to pay official visit to Korea this November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay an official visit to Korea this November, the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan informs.

As it was informed, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Korea to Kazakhstan Cho Youngchon on August 10.

"The meeting was held within the framework of preparation of the economic part of the upcoming visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Korea this November," the press service informs.

The sides discussed the issues of deepening and expansion of trade and economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at the meeting.

As the minister noted, in order to activate the investment cooperation, the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan is presently developing a road map on interaction between Kazakhstan and Korea, which includes investment and commercial projects.

Besides, a plan on improvement of the investment climate in accordance with the standards of the OECD for 2016-2017 has been adopted for attraction of investors to the market of Kazakhstan, Central Asia and EEU countries.

It was noted that Kazakhstan was actively cooperating with Korea in such spheres as engineering sector, energy sphere, healthcare and renewable energy sources.

Korean Ambassador Cho Youngchon congratulated the Kazakh minister on his appointment and expressed his vision of the expansion of bilateral relations.