President of Kazakhstan presents Jubilee Medal to Abu Dhabi Chamber

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has awarded Mohamed Helal Al Muheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Jubilee Medal on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan independence, in appreciation to the active role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in cementing the bilateral relations between the two countries on many levels, WAM reports.

Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, presented the Jubilee medal to Al Mheiri during his visit to the Abu Dhabi Chamber, commending the role the Chamber plays in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Al Mheiri expressed his gratitude for the award he received, pointing to the strong relations between the two countries. He emphasised that the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan are built upon solid grounds, which resulted in maximising opportunities of common interests.

Al Mheiri also congratulated Kazakhstan on its 30th anniversary of independence, praising the role of President Tokayev in transforming Kazakhstan into a modern country.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ambassador Menilbekov said that the UAE is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world and the Middle East, noting that the relationship between the two countries is witnessing continuous development and growth at all levels.

He highlighted that last year, the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries stood at around $700 million, stressing the prominent role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in promoting trade relations between the private sector in both countries.

The UAE-Kazakhstan bilateral relationship has witnessed considerable growth in all sectors since its beginnings. Between 2016 and 2020, the total non-oil trade between our two countries increased significantly, from $246 million in 2016 to $470 million in 2020.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber has played a significant role in developing the relations between Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi. It has organised a number of joint activities such as the UAE Kazakhstan Business Forum in 2018 to inform businesses in both countries about the available investment opportunities while signing several cooperation agreements.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Chamber has organised, in cooperation with the Federation of UAE Chambers, a meeting with President Tokayev in 2020, which witnessed unprecedented attendance including ministers, senior officials, and representatives of governmental entities and private businesses. During the meeting, both sides signed three cooperation agreements for bilateral cooperation in education, agricultural industries and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Chamber also received four diplomatic missions over the past five years and organised two delegations to visit Kazakhstan and take a closer look at the available investment opportunities.