President of Kazakhstan President of Inter-Parliamentary Union discussed security issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Saber Chowdhury.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the interlocutors discussed the prospects of strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation and future deepening of cooperation with the organization. The sides also discussed the relevant issues of the international agenda.

The Head of State also thanked S. Chowdhury for his visit to Kazakhstan for participation in the international conference anti-nuclear conference.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the role the parliaments of different countries and the necessity of their efforts for uniting and strengthening of the international security and building a nuclear-free world.

In turn, C. Chowdhury thanked the President for the warm reception and expressed his readiness to exert all the efforts for future development of strategic and friendly relations with Kazakhstan.