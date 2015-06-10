EN
    10:52, 10 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan proposed world&#39;s religious leaders to initiate measures on countering extremism

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be supporting the Council of Religious Leaders in terms of promotion of ideas, decisions of the Council, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told speaking at the second sitting of the Council in Astana.

    "Kazakhstan will be supporting the Council of Religious Leaders in its work, promotion of ideas, decisions of the Council. We are going to use the potential of the diplomacy of Kazakhstan for these purposes. We are also thankful for your support and trust in Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev noted.

    The Head of State emphasized that the role of religion and spiritual basis was priceless.

    "I think that the Council could initiate an idea of spiritual regeneration of the mankind in the 21 st century. The work of the Council on initiating the measures on countering extremism could be really relevant now," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The leaders of world religions expressing their opinion regarding unacceptability of such things as hatred and unjust treatment of people for the true faithful could be a factor in settlement of many conflicts.

