President of Kazakhstan receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has received credentials from ambassadors of a number of foreign countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A new period in your work life begins today. I am sure that your diplomatic service in Kazakhstan will be successful, and you will see a new era in the history of our country. We are implementing the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan. The ambitious program "Rukhani Zhangyru" is of great importance for every citizen of our country," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



At the end, the President of Kazakhstan wished success to the diplomats and wellness to their families.

The following ambassadors delivered their credentials to the Head of State: Heiti Myaemees of the Republic of Estonia, Qadam Shah Shahim of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Selim Chazbijewicz of the Republic of Poland, Nicholas Brousseau of Canada, Mikko Kivikoski of the Republic of Finland, Alexis de Crombrugghe de Picquendaele of the Kingdom of Belgium, and Philippe Martinet of the French Republic.

