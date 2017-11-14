President of Kazakhstan receives Samruk-Kazyna CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with CEO of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" Umirzak Shukeyev today, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Mr. Shukeyev presented Samruk-Kazyna's income statement for 10 months of this year and the information on the transformation of the Fund.

Umirzak Shukeyev told the Head of State that the Fund's consolidated profit had amounted to KZT 414 billion, increasing by 44% as compared to the figures of the previous year.

In addition, the Samruk-Kazyna JSC CEO reported to the President of Kazakhstan on reducing the number of companies within the fund down to 315 and optimizing the Fund management into 4 levels by the end of this year.

At the end of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.