President of Kazakhstan receives Turkish FM
At the meeting, the Head of State pointed out that the Kazakh-Turkish relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation.
"We have very close relations with deep historical roots. The First President - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a significant personal contribution to strengthening them. Presently, the trade turnover between our countries is around $2 billion. Many Turkish companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan's market. We share a common vision on a wide range of issues on the international agenda, including interaction within multilateral organizations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked the Kazakh President for the meeting and noted the constructive nature of the two countries' strategic partnership.