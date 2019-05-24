President of Kazakhstan receives Turkish FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Head of State pointed out that the Kazakh-Turkish relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

"We have very close relations with deep historical roots. The First President - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a significant personal contribution to strengthening them. Presently, the trade turnover between our countries is around $2 billion. Many Turkish companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan's market. We share a common vision on a wide range of issues on the international agenda, including interaction within multilateral organizations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked the Kazakh President for the meeting and noted the constructive nature of the two countries' strategic partnership.