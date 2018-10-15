EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:18, 15 October 2018 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan's Union of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers died

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Union of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers in Kazakhstan, member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Vidadi Salakhov died in Astana, the press service of the Assembly confirmed.

    Vidadi Salakhov was born on December 31, 1957 in Kalbajar. He is a graduate of the Voronezh State University. In different years Vidadi Salakhov worked as a teacher of history at school No.23 in Tselinograd, as a correspondent at Prizyv, Azamat and Times newspapers. Since 2004 he was an Editor-in-Chief of Turan-Express newspaper.

     

    Tags:
    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!