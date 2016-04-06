EN
    20:18, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan signed amended Law 'On employment of population'

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the amended Law of Kazakhstan "On employment of the population", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Head of State signed the amended Law of Kazakhstan aimed at improvement of the system for ensuring employment of the population.

    Besides, the President signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the issues of employment of the population" aimed at bringing the legislation in line with the newly adopted Law "On employment of the population".

    The text of the law is published in the print media.

     

