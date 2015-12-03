EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:05, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan signed Law on improvement of taxation system

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts on the issues of taxation and customs administration", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" created for implementation of five institutional reforms and for improvement of the taxation system and customs administration.

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

    Tags:
    Economy Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!