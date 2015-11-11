President of Kazakhstan signed Law on public-private partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On public-private partnership". The Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps

for implementation of five institutional reforms and creation of conditions for the interaction of the state and private business in order to ensure sustainable social and economic development by means of attraction of investments in the economy of the country for development of the infrastructure and the system of essential services, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The test of the Law is published in the print media.