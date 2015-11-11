EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:18, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan signed Law on public-private partnership

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On public-private partnership". The Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps

    for implementation of five institutional reforms and creation of conditions for the interaction of the state and private business in order to ensure sustainable social and economic development by means of attraction of investments in the economy of the country for development of the infrastructure and the system of essential services, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The test of the Law is published in the print media.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan 100 specific steps News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!