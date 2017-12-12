President of Kazakhstan signs amendments to military housing law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Introducing Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Housing Matters", Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

The law is aimed to enhance the prestige of military service, the social and legal status of the servicemen and their families.

The text of the Law is published in the press.

Recall that the Head of State held a meeting with Kazakh Defense Minister Saken Zhassuzakov on November 22. The Minister of Defense conveyed the Kazakh servicemen's thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev for the decision to raise wages.

Besides, Saken Zhassuzakov told the President about the next steps to address the military housing issues through the rental housing mechanisms and the housing savings system.