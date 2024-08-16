President of Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation steps down

President of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation Vyacheslav Kim announced he steps down from his position, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KTF press service.

“Since my appointment in 2013, my goal has been to develop and popularize this sport in our country. I am proud to say that we have made significant achievement together over these years. Every day, the KTF team and I worked to create conditions for the development of our athletes,” Vyachelav Kim says.

“Kazakh taekwondo athletes have shown decent results at the international stage and I am sure that more victories await them. For the first time, in the history of Kazakhstan taekwondo, we hosted the Astana Grand Prix 2014 international tournament and Kazakhstan Open G-1. We have the potential and opportunity to host the highest-level events,” he adds.

Vyachelav Kim thanked all those who supported the Federation: colleagues, athletes, and coaches.

Together with the President of the KTF, vice-presidents Kanat Sagynaev, Shadiyar Kondybaev, Arman Chilmanov, and Secretary-General Olzhas Besbaev are leaving their positions.