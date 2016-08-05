EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:40, 05 August 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan to visit Turkey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a visit to Turkey today.

    "President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Turkey today on the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders are expected to have a one-on-one meeting and participate in the bilateral negotiations," RIA Novosti has learnt from the Turkish Presidential Administration.

    The Turkish Presidential Administration also revealed that the sides will eye expansion of bilateral cooperation in all spheres and discuss the activity of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

