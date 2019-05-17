EN
    18:56, 17 May 2019 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan visits IKomek109 center in capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the iKomek109 Monitoring and Prompt Response Center in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The center ensures round-the-clock security of the city, incorporates the call centers of utilities, and makes it possible to process appeals and proposals submitted by residents.

    The capabilities of the control panel were shown to the Head of State. The operation of 6,000 cameras enables to respond to emergencies and incidents in a timely manner and monitor the city's life support systems.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of using state-of-the-art digital technologies by government agencies to establish communication with citizens and effective feedback from them.

    The President underlined the need to apply this experience in the regions of the country.

