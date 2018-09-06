19:43, 06 September 2018 | GMT +6
President of Kazakhstan visits Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex LLP, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The estimated annual output of the enterprise that is fitted with advanced equipment is 4 million packages of various biotechnology medicines.
In addition, the Head of State was informed of the digitalization of the healthcare system in the region and the implementation of public-private partnership projects in this sector.