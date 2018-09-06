EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:43, 06 September 2018 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan visits Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex LLP, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The estimated annual output of the enterprise that is fitted with advanced equipment is 4 million packages of various biotechnology medicines.

    nullIn addition, the Head of State was informed of the digitalization of the healthcare system in the region and the implementation of public-private partnership projects in this sector.

     null 

    Tags:
    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!