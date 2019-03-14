President of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Making a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev made a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the landmarks of the UAE, and honored the memory of the country's founder and first president, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev got familiar with the peculiarities of the architectural look of the mosque building, and also made a memorable entry in the Book of Honored Guests.

***

The mosque can accommodate 50,000 worshippers. There are four 107-meter-high minarets on the corners of the mosque courtyard. The exterior of the main building is covered with 82 domes clad with white marble. The area of the courtyard is 17,400 square meters.