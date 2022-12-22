President of Kazakhstan visits Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent as part his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the President’s official Telegram channel.

The mausoleum where the prominent son of the Kazakh people Tole bi was laid to rest was built in the first half of the 15th century. The architectural complex is one of the most popular tourist sites in the Uzbek capital.

Photo: t.me/bort_01