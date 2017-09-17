President of Kazakhstan watches Golovkin vs Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Paying a state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has watched live the fight of Kazak boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, AkordaPress reports.

The fight ended in a split draw. Thus, GGG retained all of his middleweight belts. However, it has been the first draw for the Kazakh athlete in his career.



After the fight, Golovkin said he was not upset because he was still the champion. Both boxers claimed they are ready for a potential rematch.