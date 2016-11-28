EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:18, 28 November 2016 | GMT +6

    President of Kazakhstan: we should explain EU what EEU is

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union needs to be explained what the Eurasian Economic Union is about, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the interview to Russia-24 TV channel.

    "I have proposed to the Economic Commission for Europe to hold a joint forum of the European Union and Eurasian union so that all experts could tell what it is about.  Because some politicians say without having understood that a new Soviet Union is being created or something is going on under "the cap of Russia". Therefore I offered to get together. We will see", Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

    The President also said that Kazakhstan supports the intention of Moldova to enter the Eurasian Economic Union.

